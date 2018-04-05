Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.13.

PNFP stock remained flat at $$65.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 88,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $5,015.92, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.62 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 33,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,237,508.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,721,489.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 11,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $809,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,882 shares of company stock worth $9,000,201. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 252.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

