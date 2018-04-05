Pinnacle Foods (PF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

PF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Jaffray began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Foods from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Get Pinnacle Foods alerts:

PF stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,338.49, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pinnacle Foods has a 12-month low of $52.25 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $883.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.53 million. Pinnacle Foods had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Pinnacle Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Foods will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinnacle Foods news, Director Muktesh Pant bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,762.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PF. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $4,859,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $9,964,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $16,741,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Foods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 951,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pinnacle Foods (PF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pinnacle-foods-pf-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

About Pinnacle Foods

Pinnacle Foods Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded food products in North America. The Company operates through four segments: Frozen segment, the Grocery segment, the Boulder segment and the Specialty segment. Its products are sold through supermarkets, grocery wholesalers and distributors, mass merchandisers, super centers, convenience stores, dollar stores, drug stores and warehouse clubs in the United States and Canada, as well as in military channels and foodservice locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.