Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) PT Set at $313.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a buy rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.45.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.64. 844,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,101. The company has a market cap of $28,859.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $125.46 and a 52 week high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $207,195.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,125.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $1,673,622.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

