Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 1.1% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $192.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.45.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $1,673,622.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,552,850.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $252,855.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,397.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,653. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $169.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $28,424.91, a PE ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $192.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

