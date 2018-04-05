Piper Jaffray Analysts Give Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) a $62.00 Price Target

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) received a $62.00 target price from Piper Jaffray in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Jaffray’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,620.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of -0.38. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 15,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $498,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 58,093 shares of company stock worth $1,858,976 and sold 52,162 shares worth $2,020,890. Insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,982,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,098,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,222,000 after buying an additional 101,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

