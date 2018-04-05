PIVX Trading Down 0.5% This Week (CRYPTO:PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. PIVX has a market capitalization of $214.68 million and $7.06 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $3.84 or 0.00057034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001335 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003997 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000917 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. PIVX’s total supply is 55,916,861 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a privacy focused cryptocurrency, currently in the PoS stage. PIVX uses the updated PoS 2.0 protocol and is based on Bitcoin core 0.10.x code base. It uses a network of masternodes for transparent decentralized governance and increased privacy. “

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, YoBit, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Coinroom, Bisq and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

