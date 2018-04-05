PJT Partners (PJT) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $53.76

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.76 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 53895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $55.00 target price on PJT Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $959.19, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter. PJT Partners had a positive return on equity of 319.40% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $135,308.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,571.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “PJT Partners (PJT) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $53.76” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/pjt-partners-pjt-hits-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-53-76.html.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.