Platinum Group Metals (PLG) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Platinum Group Metals Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM)’s share price was down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 587,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 849,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is an exploration- and development-stage Company. The Company is focused on exploration and development of platinum. The Company conducts work on mineral properties it has staked or acquired by way of option agreements in the Republic of South Africa and in Canada. Its business is focused on production ramp up at the Maseve Mine, and the exploration and initial engineering on the Waterberg platinum deposit, which includes the Waterberg Joint Venture Project (the Waterberg JV Project) and the adjoining Waterberg Extension Project.

