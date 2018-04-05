PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) Price Tops $1.09 on Exchanges

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $771,394.00 and $2,637.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00015982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002199 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2016. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 710,805 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

