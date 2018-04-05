Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $261,997.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00004276 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00686314 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00184387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035069 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey’s genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,631,512 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

