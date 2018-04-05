Pluton (PLU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121.00

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Pluton token can currently be purchased for about $8.65 or 0.00128694 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta. Pluton has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $121.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00696853 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014920 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00185289 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035137 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Pluton Token Profile

Pluton’s genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official website is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Liqui and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.