Ply Gem (NYSE:PGEM) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Ply Gem (NYSE: PGEM) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ply Gem to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Ply Gem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.9% of Ply Gem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ply Gem and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ply Gem $2.06 billion $68.32 million 22.04 Ply Gem Competitors $3.03 billion $153.46 million 20.61

Ply Gem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ply Gem. Ply Gem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ply Gem and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ply Gem 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ply Gem Competitors 31 175 300 6 2.55

Ply Gem presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%. As a group, “Millwork, veneer, plywood, & structural wood members” companies have a potential upside of 29.07%. Given Ply Gem’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ply Gem has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ply Gem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ply Gem 3.32% 144.46% 5.17% Ply Gem Competitors 4.81% 203.28% 8.02%

Risk and Volatility

Ply Gem has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ply Gem’s peers have a beta of 1.67, suggesting that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ply Gem peers beat Ply Gem on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Ply Gem Company Profile

Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells residential and commercial building products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments: Siding, Fencing, and Stone; and Windows and Doors. The Siding, Fencing, and Stone segment offers vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim and gutter coil, fabricated aluminum gutter, aluminum and steel roofing accessory, cellular polyvinyl chloride trim and moulding, J-channel, wide crown molding, window and door trim, F-channel, H-mold, fascia, undersill trim, outside/inside corner post, rain removal system, vinyl fence and railing, engineered slate and cedar shake roofing, and stone veneer products. It also provides injection molded designer accents, such as shakes, shingles, scallops, shutters, vents, and mounts. This segment sells its products to the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors primarily under the Variform, Napco, Mastic Home Exteriors, Mitten, Ply Gem/Cellwood, Durabuilt, Ply Gem Trim and Mouldings, Ply Gem, Canyon Stone and Ply Gem Stone, Ply Gem Roofing, Leaf Relief, Leaf Relief Snap Tight, Leaf Smart, and Leaf Logic brands; and the Georgia-Pacific brand through a private label program. The Windows and Doors segment offers vinyl, aluminum-clad vinyl, aluminum, wood, and clad-wood windows and patio doors; and steel, wood, and fiberglass entry doors for the new construction, and home repair and remodeling sectors under the Ply Gem Windows, Simonton Windows, Great Lakes Window, and Ply Gem Canada brands. It sells its products to the new residential and light commercial construction through independent building material dealers, regional/national lumberyard chains, builder direct/OEMs, and retail home centers; and independent home improvement dealers, one-step distributors, and big box retail outlets. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. Ply Gem Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of CI Partnerships.

