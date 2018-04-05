POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.31

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One POA Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00004620 BTC on popular exchanges. POA Network has a total market cap of $63.90 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 254,370,772 coins and its circulating supply is 203,878,612 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

