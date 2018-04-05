Pointer Telocation (PNTR) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Pointer Telocation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pointer Telocation in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pointer Telocation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 2,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pointer Telocation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PNTR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pointer Telocation has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $18.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pointer Telocation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products.

