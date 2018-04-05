Polaris Industries (PII) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Polaris Industries earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0623522509202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE PII traded up $3.55 on Thursday, hitting $118.60. The stock had a trading volume of 970,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,137. Polaris Industries has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,201.29, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

PII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $136.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

