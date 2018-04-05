Polypipe’s (LON:PLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Polypipe (LON:PLP) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 465 ($6.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLP. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Polypipe from GBX 445 ($6.25) to GBX 455 ($6.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Polypipe in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Polypipe in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 426 ($5.98) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 458 ($6.43).

Shares of LON:PLP traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 367 ($5.15). The company had a trading volume of 357,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,664. Polypipe has a 52-week low of GBX 327.70 ($4.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.50 ($6.17).

Polypipe (LON:PLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 27.20 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 26.80 ($0.38) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). The business had revenue of £411.70 million for the quarter. Polypipe had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 10.37%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Polypipe’s previous dividend of $3.60.

About Polypipe

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and ventilation systems for the residential, commercial, civil, infrastructure, and public non-housing sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers building products, such as above and below ground drainage, rainwater systems, plastic plumbing fittings, pressure systems, and insulation products, as well as underfloor heating products.

