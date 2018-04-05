Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) Market Capitalization Tops $440.29 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Populous has a market capitalization of $440.29 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be bought for $11.90 or 0.00176876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Token Store, HitBTC and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00696143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00185424 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,004,027 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous. Populous’ official website is populous.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Token Store, Radar Relay and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Populous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.