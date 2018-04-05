Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Portola Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4211807605572 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,039.59, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.49. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.34% and a negative return on equity of 108.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tao Fu sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $43,663.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,770.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

