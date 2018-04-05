Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect National Beverage (FIZZ) Stock Price

Media stories about National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. National Beverage earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.7524446311745 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. 287,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,191. The firm has a market cap of $4,054.96, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.93. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 56.83% and a net margin of 15.10%. National Beverage’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $160.00 price target on National Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

