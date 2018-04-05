Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Otonomy earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.8302874240713 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Otonomy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,296. The company has a market capitalization of $122.31, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.13. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 7,292.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Otonomy will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

