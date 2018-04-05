Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Aberdeen Greater China Fund (GCH) Stock Price

Media headlines about Aberdeen Greater China Fund (NYSE:GCH) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aberdeen Greater China Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 44.0640224494517 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE GCH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,891. Aberdeen Greater China Fund has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $14.02.

In other Aberdeen Greater China Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou purchased 181,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $2,386,666.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Greater China Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Greater China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment in listed equity securities of companies that are organized under the laws of, and have their principal place of business in, China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan, and during their recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of their revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made or services performed in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan or have at least 50% of their assets in China and/or Hong Kong and/or Taiwan.

