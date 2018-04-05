Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AppFolio (APPF) Stock Price

News coverage about AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AppFolio earned a daily sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the software maker an impact score of 46.8880311888025 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APPF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

AppFolio stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 111,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,782. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.63. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.48 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.48%. AppFolio’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $850,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

