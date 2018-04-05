Post (POST) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about Post (NYSE:POST) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Post earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 45.4696288807314 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Vertical Group raised Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo decreased their price target on Post from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 483,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,707. Post has a 1-year low of $70.66 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,182.27, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. analysts predict that Post will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,720 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.72 per share, with a total value of $200,518.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,058 shares in the company, valued at $19,761,235.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Stiritz bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $7,199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,693 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

