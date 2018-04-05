PostCoin (POST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $253,728.00

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, PostCoin has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $253,728.00 and approximately $721.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00130736 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030440 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000985 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 93.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About PostCoin

PostCoin (POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Postcoin is the official cryptocrurrency of the Altcoinboard forum. The forum allows you to earn tokens for every post you make and then exchange them in the forum's Exchange Center for POST coins. “

PostCoin Coin Trading

PostCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

