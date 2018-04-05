Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (POT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan (NYSE:POT) (TSE:POT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783,290 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock after selling 237,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan worth $57,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POT. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,912,740 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $633,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,033,429 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $434,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,214 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,040,825 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $186,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,461,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. raised its stake in Potash Co. of Saskatchewan by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 1,726,530 shares of the fertilizer maker’s stock worth $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 321,380 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Potash Co. of Saskatchewan stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Potash Co. of Saskatchewan has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Potash Co. of Saskatchewan

Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc (PCS) is a fertilizer producer producing a range of primary crop nutrients, such as potash, nitrogen and phosphate. The Company operates through three segments: potash, nitrogen and phosphate. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated five potash operations in Saskatchewan and owned one in New Brunswick.

