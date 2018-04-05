Barclays Trims Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Target Price to C$33.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. Barclays’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

TSE:POW traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,298. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$28.20 and a 12-month high of C$33.69.

In other news, insider Arnaud Vial sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$162,000.00.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, communications, and other business sectors in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers life, health, and reinsurance products and services, as well as retirement, and investment and asset management services; manages and distributes mutual funds and other managed asset products; annuities, executive benefits, and mortgage products; and wealth management services.

