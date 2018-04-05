Power Integrations (POWI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

POWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,838. The firm has a market cap of $1,994.44, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $60.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

Power Integrations announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Power Integrations news, insider Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $318,037.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,297,572.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $156,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,276 shares of company stock worth $4,772,472 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 266,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

