Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $105.42 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004295 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Bittrex. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $105.42 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00694143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00183048 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,932,947 tokens. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io. Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger.

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permisson tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cryptopia, Binance, TDAX, Kucoin, EtherDelta and Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

