PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PSL) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Headlines about PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NASDAQ:PSL) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports.

PSL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.79. 7,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 1-year low of $58.07 and a 1-year high of $68.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

About PowerShares Aerospace & Defense

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

