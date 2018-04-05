Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,060 Shares of PowerShares Dynamic Market (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Market (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.85% of PowerShares Dynamic Market worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerShares Dynamic Market during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PowerShares Dynamic Market by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PowerShares Dynamic Market by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period.

Get PowerShares Dynamic Market alerts:

NYSEARCA PWC opened at $95.92 on Thursday. PowerShares Dynamic Market has a 12-month low of $80.92 and a 12-month high of $103.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2752 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/powershares-dynamic-market-pwc-position-lowered-by-jane-street-group-llc-updated-updated.html.

About PowerShares Dynamic Market

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Dynamic Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.