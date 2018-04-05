Deutsche Bank Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,663. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $100.45 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27,052.07, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, VP Jean-Marie Greindl sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,100,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,646.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

