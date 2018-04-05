Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Sells 719 Shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Praxair (NYSE:PX) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Praxair were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in Praxair by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 148,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Praxair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 256,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in Praxair by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 910,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,300,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Praxair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Praxair by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,501,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PX shares. Jefferies Group set a $186.00 target price on shares of Praxair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS boosted their price objective on shares of Praxair to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

NYSE PX opened at $145.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $40,802.11, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Praxair has a 1 year low of $117.40 and a 1 year high of $166.95.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. Praxair had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. equities research analysts expect that Praxair will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Praxair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

