Privatix Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,844.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix token can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00020970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, COSS, EtherDelta and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002897 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00693576 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014358 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00184847 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035375 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042224 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,668 tokens. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. Privatix’s official website is privatix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, COSS, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to purchase Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Privatix must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

