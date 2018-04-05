Probabilities Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Probabilities Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Calavo Growers accounts for approximately 1.3% of Probabilities Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Probabilities Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,987,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 468,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 326,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,746 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director J Link Leavens sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $692,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Browne sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $97.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,689.43, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVGW. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital set a $91.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Calavo Growers to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

