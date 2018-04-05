Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s 9th Largest Position

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.4% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.46.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $4,169,406.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $195,125.70, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

