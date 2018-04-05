Webster Bank N. A. Has $8.58 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,158. The firm has a market cap of $197,797.97, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $255,574.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

