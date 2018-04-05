Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “P&G is known for its strong brand recognition, diversified portfolio, impressive product development capabilities and marketing prowess as well as strong cash flow productivity. The company remains focused on balanced growth through improved product, packaging, and marketing initiatives and productivity cost-savings plan. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 have moved north over the last 60 days signaling analysts’ optimism. However, slowing market growth, weak volumes and organic sales have been hurting sales. Soft consumer-spending environment in developed markets and uncertainties in emerging countries also add to the worries. That said, P&G is speeding up innovations and investments to counter the softening industry growth.”

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.92 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.07.

Shares of PG opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197,797.97, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $184,922.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

