Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,855,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Littelfuse by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 351,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,550,000 after acquiring an additional 204,842 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $33,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,074,000 after acquiring an additional 111,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the third quarter worth approximately $18,213,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,515.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.36, for a total transaction of $1,792,910.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $15,271,800. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse stock opened at $201.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $5,004.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $226.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

