Profund Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,363,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,287 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 89.6% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,166,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,761 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth about $75,681,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,384,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,171,000 after purchasing an additional 679,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after purchasing an additional 550,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $18,160.04, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 53.65% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $1,106,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $305,046.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $305,046.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,209 shares of company stock worth $13,683,322 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Goldman Sachs raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $95.00 target price on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.72.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

