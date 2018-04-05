Progressive Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,078 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% in the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after buying an additional 8,369,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Shares of MSFT opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $681,585.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.76%.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $930,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

