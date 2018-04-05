ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.30.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get ProMetic Life Sciences alerts:

In other ProMetic Life Sciences news, Director Steven J. Burton sold 98,075 shares of ProMetic Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$151,035.50.

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) traded down C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,829,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,132. The company has a market cap of $1,040.00, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.59. ProMetic Life Sciences has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.40.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/prometic-life-sciences-inc-pli-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

Prometic Life Sciences Inc (ProMetic) is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company has two segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics and Protein Technology. The Company offers its technology platform for large-scale drug purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics and the elimination of pathogens to various industries, and uses its own affinity technology that provides for extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma in order to develop therapeutics and orphan drugs.

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.