ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2049 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOLZ traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 1,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002. ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $44.51.

