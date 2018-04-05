ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1956 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXV remained flat at $$57.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $48.77 and a 1 year high of $59.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/proshares-sp-500-ex-health-care-etf-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-20-spxv-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.