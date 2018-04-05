ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSEARCA:UBT)

ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF (NYSEARCA:UBT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2121 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

UBT traded down $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $74.60. 17,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,354. ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/proshares-ultra-20year-tsury-etf-ubt-declares-0-21-quarterly-dividend-updated-updated.html.

ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+Year Tsury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.