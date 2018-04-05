Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund (NYSEARCA:UGE) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund (NYSEARCA:UGE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UGE traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.94. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,640. Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $52.04.

Ivy ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers Index Fund Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

