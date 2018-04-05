ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MVV traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,150. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $136.15.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

