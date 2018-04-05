ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0923 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of UPRO traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,652. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $172.45.

