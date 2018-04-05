Prospectors Gold (PGL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Prospectors Gold (CURRENCY:PGL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Prospectors Gold has traded up 22% against the US dollar. Prospectors Gold has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Prospectors Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prospectors Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prospectors Gold alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00696143 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014320 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00185424 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040944 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Prospectors Gold

Prospectors Gold’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,500,000 tokens. The official website for Prospectors Gold is prospectors.io. Prospectors Gold’s official Twitter account is @prospectorsgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prospectors Gold Token Trading

Prospectors Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Prospectors Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prospectors Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prospectors Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prospectors Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prospectors Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.