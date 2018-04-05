Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Shares of PTI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,387,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,670. The stock has a market cap of $161.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 4.17. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 1,900.2% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 550,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 522,543 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,828,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 775,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 828,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 460,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

