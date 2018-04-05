Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Shares Down 5.1%

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 889,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,137,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

PTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $153.45, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,178,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,496 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 425.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 910,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 775,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 828,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 460,326 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

